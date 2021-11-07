An ornamental gorilla wears a facemask at Woodmeadow Garden Centre on the A43 in April last year. Image: David Rogers / Getty

During the first few months of 2021, Britain was plunged into another national lockdown to try to protect the NHS from being over-run amid the pandemic.

Strict rules meant people were ordered to stay at home aside for a few exceptions and they were told to wear masks in shops.

But some people in North Northamptonshire decided the law didn't apply to them. Here are the latest lot up before the courts in the past week convicted under the single justice procedure for breaches earlier this year.

Donovan Holder, 34, of Nightingale Lane, Wellingborough. Took part in an illegal gathering at Stamford Road, Kettering on January 1. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees of £424.

Silvui Pruteanu, 31, of Shannon Court, Corby. Was away from the place he was living without good cause on February 27. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees of £424.

Linda Strain, 45, of Holyrood Walk, Corby. Was away from the place he was living without good cause on March 5. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees of £424.

Ryan Sampson-McFarlane, 25, of Carter Gate, Nottingham. Was away from the place he was living in Rockingham Road, Corby, on March 20. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees of £244.

Krzcycztof Tarasewicz, 34, Stamford Road, Kettering. Took place in an illegal gathering at Bath Road, Kettering, on March 12. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees of £424.

Aaron Walden, 40, of Lamport Green, Corby. Was in Asda Superstore, Corby, on March 13 without a mask. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees of £424.

Piotr Wawszczak, 39, of Bedale Road, Wellingborough. Was in Marmaris Barbecue House on January 16 without a mask. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees of £424.

Jaylon Williams, 22, of Anne Nuttall Road, Manchester. Was in Wellingborough on January 25 without a reasonable excuse. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees of £424.