Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world’s leading sports brand has made a two-decade commitment to its new Corby supply hub.

Now new details have been revealed by GLP, which runs Magna Park, about Nike’s long-term assurances to Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US firm has signed a twenty-year lease on the 1.3 million sq ft site, which is currently an empty brownfield space adjacent to Cowthick Plantation. It will become the principal hub of Nike’s UK supply chain.

An early artist's impression of how the new campus might look. Image: GLP / Nike

The entry to the building will be timber framed, and workers, which the firm is calling ‘athletes’, will have access to running tracks in the plantation, as well as open-air gyms, multi-use games areas and recreation facilities including open terracing for breaktimes.

There will be an exercise route of 5.76 km, a 2 km nature trail, and 3.7km of other footpaths including for the use of cyclists.

GLP says the campus will be ‘sensitively designed and in keeping with the local area’, and says the facilities will be ‘fundamental to attracting and retaining talent’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campus will target a BREEAM ‘outstanding’ rating and achieve net zero carbon in construction.

The site where Nike are building a 43-acre campus in Corby, with Cowthick Plantation in the background. Image: National World

Nike yesterday told this newspaper that their focus was on attracting people who wanted to stay with the firm long-term, as is the case with their existing logistics park in Belgium where a quarter of staff have worked there for more than ten years.

Legal & General have been unveiled as the be the strategic partner in the project – the investment previously acted as strategic partner for the delivery of Waitrose’s first national distribution centre at Magna Park in Milton Keynes in 2014.

Bruce Topley, UK managing director at GLP, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Nike to Magna Park Corby. This new site will help boost skills and generate high-quality jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The industry-leading, bespoke building will minimise carbon footprint and embed health and wellbeing. This investment is a great vote of confidence in the East Midlands and will help propel much-needed long-term growth across the region."

Nike's Jon Ford, who has overseen the secretive project codenamed The Terrace. Image: National World

Neil Dovey, head of annuity transactions for Legal & General, said: "Nike's UK Logistics Campus in Magna Park Corby is ideally aligned with Legal & General's commitment to investing long-term capital into assets that are economically and socially beneficial.

"We are delighted to be working with GLP, a developer aligned with our principles, to deliver a first-class building, and are looking forward to partnering with Nike as a long-term property owner following completion."

Two of the completed units at Magna Park have already been let – the first to modular housing building Top Hat, who won’t yet move in because of cashflow issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second unit has recently had a lease completed and more will be revealed about the tenant in the coming days.