Night to remember for teenage Kettering band as they perform on the big stage

A band of teenagers from Kettering had a night to remember last week after opening a Rock for Heroes concert.

The Distraction – a group of six schoolchildren aged between 13 and 18 – played a series of classic rock covers at Peterborough’s New Theatre.

They were asked to perform an opening set after meeting the Rock for Heroes group, who raise money for the Help for Heroes charity, at a show at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre.

The Distraction had a night to remember in Peterborough

And the call took unofficial band manager Adam Nitsch, father of 14-year-old lead guitarist Oscar Nitsch, a bit by surprise.

He said: "Two weeks ago I got a call asking if they could play a gig the next Friday, supporting them. I was stunned.

"They were all a bit shocked to be honest but amazed. It was a fantastic opportunity for them."

The group became a six-piece band in September and consist of Oscar as well as 18-year-old vocalist Alicja Kwiecien, 13-year-old bassist Max Parsons, 14-year-old vocalist Meisha Tomlinson, 18-year-old drummer Harry Smith and 18-year-old Joe Smith, who plays the keyboard, saxophone and guitar.

They did their first full set as a six at Barton Seagrave’s Stirrup Cup pub in November where a regular was so impressed they booked them for a birthday party in February.

Ever since they have been doing open mic nights and practising but their first big break came through Oscar’s cheekiness.

He went to watch Rock for Heroes in Kettering in May with Max, who is is cousin, and after the gig he went up to the band and told them about The Distraction and gave them a business card.

They recorded a video together and weeks later they were performing in front of 250 people to open a Rock for Heroes concert.

Adam said: "It was brilliant. They got a standing ovation from the audience.

"It was a very proud moment and quite emotional."

With three of their members reaching university age The Distraction may soon look a little different, but for now they’re just having fun.

Adam said they are hoping to write some of their own music after the summer.

