Niamh's Boutique opened by Saints stars in next step for Wellingborough charity

A new shop has been opened in memory of Wellingborough s Niamh Curry, who died almost 10 years ago from neuroblastoma.

Chris and Sam Curry founded charity Niamh's Next Steph after their youngest daughter was diagnosed with the childhood cancer in 2010.

The charity has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds since her death in 2012, funding research into finding a cure for the disease that took Niamh's life at the age of five.

Picture by A-Teck Photography: Charity patrons Teimana Harrison, Alex Waller, and James Grayson

Now they've opened the Niamh's Next Step store - Niamh's Boutique - and cutting the ribbon were Saints rugby players and charity patrons Alex Waller, Teimana Harrison and James Grayson.

The trio popped in after their first day back in training to officially mark the start of trading from the Silver Street shop.

Clothing has been donated by the three players and items are available to customers lucky enough to find the VIP tagged garments.

Chris said: "It's amazing. We've a had a fantastic first couple of days. We've been absolutely flat out and sold lots of things.

Sam Curry outside Niamh's Boutique

"We are getting fantastic feedback from the customers - people have loved the items that have been donated and say they get a really warm feeling."

One of the centrepieces of the shop is a 'throne', a chair reupholstered with shirts donated by Saints players.

Alex Waller, Teimana Harrison and James Grayson were not only on hand to declare the shop open but tested out the special seat.

Chris said: "It's not really for sale but if the right offer came in we'd give it some thought. There is our 'As Worn By' clothes range of items donated by sports stars. We mix them in with everything else so people have to look for them. It's like a lucky dip."

Picture by A-Teck Photography: Charity patrons l-r Alex Waller, James Grayson and Teimana Harrison

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down their charity events, Niamh's Boutique will ensure money keeps coming in. The charity has also relocated its offices to above the premises.

Chris said: "It will be ten years next year since we lost Niamh. When we opened the door to the boutique we didn't know if people would have forgotten us but they came. They trust that the money we donate will go to help cure the disease.

"I'd like to thank Sam for all her hard work and all the trustees and to everyone who has given their time free of charge to help us."

Niamh's Boutique in Silver Street, Wellingborough, is open on Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 4.30pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 2.30pm.

Niamh Curry