NHS calls for more steward volunteers to boost community's immunity in North Northants

The NHS and NHS Volunteer Responders are calling for more people in North Northamptonshire to volunteer to support the Covid-19 vaccination programme to protect the health of their community and those most at risk.

North Northamptonshire needs 100 more steward volunteers to step forward to support at local vaccination sites, and existing local volunteers are once again being asked to reach for their high-vis vests and book volunteering shifts.

The Covid-19 booster programme has launched to bolster the immunity of priority groups including, those clinically at risk and people aged 50 and over, as the challenging colder months approach.

Could you be a steward volunteer?

The significant scale of the booster programme will see it run throughout autumn and winter.

By volunteering with NHS Volunteer Responders, steward volunteers are a vital part of the team delivering the Covid-19 vaccination and keeping the most vulnerable people in their area safe.

Steward volunteers support NHS staff at vaccination sites with non-clinical tasks, including ensuring efficient and safe movement of patients through the process and identifying people who require additional support.

As part of this hardworking team, their contribution keeps people healthy, bolsters immunity and even saves lives.

There are many shifts to be filled in North Northamptonshire, and as shifts are flexible and booked via the GoodSAM mobile phone app, volunteers have total control of choosing their shifts.

Steward volunteering is a social, team-based role in which volunteers can form great connections with their communities.

Expenses are covered and no experience or qualifications are required as a full briefing is provided on site.

As they join the frontline team fighting the virus, volunteers can also be offered their Covid booster vaccines while on shift.

Volunteers are being asked to commit to at least one shift per week, and the Pravasi Mandal Centre in Wellingborough and The Raven Hotel in Corby are just two of the local sites looking for steward volunteers.

Chitra Acharya, an NHS Volunteer Responder from the East Midlands, said: "I have truly enjoyed doing my bit as a steward volunteer to help protect my community from Covid, and I have met some brilliant people along the way.

"I will be continuing in my role for as long as I'm needed as it’s one of the most rewarding things I have ever done."

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a steward volunteer.

If enough volunteers sign up in North Northamptonshire to sufficiently support the local sites, recruitment may be closed.

But volunteers will still be able to register their interest to be on standby and next in line to be called upon if help is needed at a later date.

NHS Volunteer Responders was launched at the start of the pandemic by NHS England and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and the mobile app GoodSAM.

Through the programme, volunteers have responded to more than 2.2 million requests for help with tasks such as shopping, fetching medication, telephone befriending and patient transport.

Volunteer Responders helped more than 200,000 people to stay safe and well during the pandemic.