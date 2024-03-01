Wellingborough carnival court

Wellingborough Carnival Association is set to select a new carnival court.

The retiring court of 2020-2023 was chosen back in February 2020, just one month before Covid forced events to be cancelled.

Queen Louisa, Deputy Queen Holly, Princess Abbie and Princess Ellie, who locals may have seen at events such as the Pancake Race and Litter Pick, finally led the town’s summer parade more than three years after they were first selected.

A selection event is being held on Saturday, March 2, at 2pm at Wellingborough Museum.

All applicants must live in the borough of Wellingborough, be aged 9+, available to attend events at weekends and must be accompanied by parent/legal guardian at the selection event.

The only qualifications needed are a big smile, commitment, enthusiasm and lots of energy.