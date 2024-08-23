Next stop Rushden for free family fun day following Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby events

Active Family Fun Days organised by North Northants Council/NNC

Thousands of children and their families have been entertained for free at North Northants Council-organised free active fun days and the final one is due to take place next week.

North Northamptonshire Leisure has been putting on the events every Wednesday afternoons during August – Corby, Wellingborough and Kettering’s Active Family Fun Days have already been well attended by residents.

Now it’s the turn of Rushden residents to have fun and get active.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of NNC and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “Keeping as many activities free or low cost is really important to us as a council, as it’s a great way of making them accessible to as many of our North Northamptonshire residents as possible.“This has been made possible through our funders for these events the Oakland Foundation and Public Health, as well as Northamptonshire Community Foundation who helped fund our Corby event. A huge thank you goes out to them for helping support us.“It is also a great way to find out what local clubs and organisations are available in your area, and to have a go! it is wonderful to have them join us for the fun days and bring these activities to life, thanks to all involved.”

Rushden’s Active Family Fun Day takes place on Wednesday, August 28 from midday to 4pm in Spencer Park, Rushden, NN10 6UL.

There’s no need to book in advance, people can turn up on the day to enjoy attractions including basketball, football, archery, giant garden games, arts and crafts and a bubble station.

Cllr Gill Mercer, NNC’s executive member for adults, health and wellbeing said: “I am delighted that Public Health in North Northamptonshire Council is helping to support the Active Family Fun Days this year through our funding into the Active Families Project.“We know that physical activity in childhood leads to benefits in bone density and bone strength in adulthood, protecting individuals from loss of physical function during later life.”

Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Jason Smithers, said: “I’m delighted that we’re again able to provide such a range of activities this summer, including the Active Family Fun Days. Not only do the Active Family Fun Days keep children healthy and happy, but they also bring communities together too.”