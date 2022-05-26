Newly-refurbished Wellingborough pub set to reopen

Wellingborough’s social scene will receive a boost when a town centre pub reopens tomorrow (Friday) after a major refurbishment.

The Kingfisher pub in the town’s High St has been been given a complete overhaul by pub entrepreneur Sanjai Tailor.

Born and bred in Wellingborough, Sanjai is no stranger to the pub as he DJed at the venue in the 1990s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

l-r Sanjai Tailor (owner) and Skye Day (manager)

He said: “This pub has always been close to my heart. I’ve got an emotional attachment to it.

"We are going to be giving good value and we will be selling discount drinks on a daily basis.”

Sanjai took on the pub in 2011. He currently also owns Raff’s Bar in Market Street and The Sound Bar – formerly Pop Central – in Kettering’s Horsemarket.

He closed the Kingfisher in September 2019 with the view to reopening in March 2020 before Covid struck.

The interior has been refurbished with new flooring, mood lighting and extra seating

The pub has a new-look bar area with a refurbished floor. Gone are the bench seats, replaced with stools and a club-style lighting rig and DJ booth.

As well as a dance floor there will be a pool table and darts board and a beer garden for al fresco drinks.

Sanjai said: “We have updated the look. We will play music for adults and we have more seating.

“We are going to have a pool and darts team and we will be joining the leagues.

Sanjai Tailor in the beer garden

"It’s been a hard few years for us but it’s given us the opportunity to reflect and refurbish.”

Managing the pub will be Skye Day, who has worked in venues across the town.

He said: “I’m looking forward to the opening. I have worked in pubs in the town and I’m looking forward to running this one.

"It’s a community-based pub. It’s all about the customers.”

The Kingfisher

The pub will employ ten people including bar staff, DJs and door personnel.

Sanjai added: “People can be comfortable at the Kingfisher, whatever their age. They can come in for a chat and a drink.