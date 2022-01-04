New year's resolution sees Kettering runner complete 2,021 miles in year

A successful new year resolution by a Kettering runner has boosted two charities close to his heart as his vow to run 2021 miles during 2021 raised more than £2,000.

Jack Cox rediscovered his passion for running and wanted to challenge himself at the start of last year and fundraise for Fibromyalgia UK and The Brain Charity.

On New Year's Eve the 28-year-old was cheered across the finishing line outside his home on the Ise Lodge estate as he completed a marathon to reach his goal.

The surprise gathering to welcome him home was organised by fiancée Sophie Tansley, 24, as Jack's family and friends saw him finish the final steps of his 26.4-mile run.

He said: "I feel not bad. It was good. I felt really rough at 19 miles but I had a friend join me for the last few miles. I've got a few blisters now."

Jack's goal was to run 5.5 miles a day - the equivalent of just over 78 marathons in a year - but when he contracted Covid his schedule was disrupted.

Sophie said: "He's been running all year and there's no way he wasn't going to do it. He caught Covid in October so it set him back so he had to do half-marathons.

"He's run more this December than the previous year altogether. He's been so motivated"

With an original target of £1,000, the fundraising total reached 2,021 miles on December 31. With donations still coming in another £300 has been added.

Jack said: "My mum lives with fibromyalgia and I've witnessed first-hand the debilitating effects this illness can have on someone you love. It has only recently been acknowledged as a real disabling condition so for years sufferers have had to manage the condition with very little assistance.

"The Brain Charity is another charity close to my heart. Both my family and close friends' families have been impacted by neurological conditions so I'd love to try and do my bit and raise both awareness and money for this fantastic cause.

"I wanted to push my boundaries and complete a challenge worthy of people's donations.”

After finishing the run Jack and Sophie celebrated the marathon fundraiser and saw in the new year with a Domino's pizza.

He added: “I would like to do the [London] Marathon now.”

Jack's grandma Molly Cox said: "I'm so proud. He's the most wonderful grandson."

Dad David added: "It's amazing, he's done really well."

To donate to Jack's fundraising page click here.For more information about Fibromyalgia UK go to https://www.fmauk.org.