New Wicksteed Park climbing frame designed by 10-year-old coming soon to Kettering leisure destination

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wicksteed Park’s playground will have a fairytale feel when a prize-winning design for new equipment is installed at the venue.

Based on Jack and the Beanstalk, the new climbing frame designed by Mia Opoku Agyeman from Northampton is set to become the park’s newest attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 10-year-old came first in the competition - part of the Kettering theme park’s @Play Project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and North Northamptonshire Council.

Mia Opoku Agyeman with her design for Wicksteed Park

Mia’s design is becoming a reality with the help of Kettering play equipment manufacturer Wicksteed Leisure Ltd, making a real-life four-metre-tall version of her design.

Wicksteed Leisure Ltd’s Lynne Egginton said: “The whole team here were hugely impressed with Mia’s imaginative design and the story behind it.

“Our challenge was turning it into a reality that will provide an exciting, fun and safe experience for children of all ages to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really pleased with how it has turned out and we hope it meets Mia’s expectations. It has been a joy to collaborate with such a talented young lady and the Wicksteed Park team to bring this concept through to reality.”

The new climbing frame, due to be installed next month ahead of its official unveiling on Saturday, March 23, features leaf climbing pods, perspex panels and a wind-up board that will emit a noise when someone goes down the slide.

Designers at Wicksteed Leisure Ltd have been hard at work ensuring the finished product meets Mia’s approval while also complying with the highest safety standards.

Mia’s climbing frame will take pride of place in Wicksteed Park’s famous playground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wicksteed Park’s chairman Oliver Wicksteed said: “Wicksteed Park has been the home of children’s play since it opened back in 1921. Its founder Charles Wicksteed developed many of today’s most popular playground rides including the swing, the slide and the witch’s hat.

“What better way to carry on his legacy than to have a design created by a young person, built by the company that still bears his name, and installed here in his beloved park?

“We’re all very much looking forward to welcoming Mia and her family along to see the finished product and to be the first to officially to try it out.”