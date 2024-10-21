New Wellingborough town centre shop to sell sweets and homeware with mum and daughter at heart of family business
On October 19, Cozy Creations and Sarah’s Sweet Tooth hosted a joint opening, giving the first customers the chance to peruse homeware and gift offerings from the former, and scoop up a selection pick and mix sweets from the latter.
Sarah had previously had a pop up shop in Wellingborough before making the decision to open a full-time shop in the centre.
She said: “I was walking around Bookers and it just popped into my head, and thought ‘I’m going to open a sweet shop.’
“They all laughed at me, and then within eight weeks I was open, and I’ve not looked back. It’s probably one of the best decisions we’ve ever made.”
Mary Gager, the owner of Cozy Creations, owns Little Lords and Ladies, a baby boutique in Weston Favell.
After Sarah, her daughter, expressed a desire to open her own long-term store, Mary saw the opportunity to expand her own offering to Wellingborough by joining Sarah’s venture.
Mary added: “What we decided to do is to split it straight down the middle and we’d be financially in it together.
“On a spur of a whim, we decided to open up. There’s nothing in Wellingborough like this, and it’s about serving the community.”
Sarah’s Sweet Tooth takes up the right side of the unit, and is a conventional, traditional sweets shop, with jars lining the walls and dozens of different sweets to choose from. On the left hand side of the shop, however, the shelves are lined with gift ideas like candles, crockery, and other home decorations.
Local sporting hero and recent MBE recipient, Anita Neil, was on hand to cut the ribbon to usher in the store’s tenure in Swansgate shopping centre, taking over the unit next to Greggs in Cheese Lane.
Also in attendance at the formal opening was Wellingborough and Rushden MP, Gen Kitchen, who said: “I am genuinely delighted that small independent businesses are opening in Swansgate and Wellingborough.
“We want to make sure that local High Street businesses don’t just survive, but thrive. I wish Sarah and Mary a lot of success.”
Cozy Creations and Sarah’s Sweet Tooth are open from 9.30am until 5pm on Mondays through Saturdays, and 10am until 4pm on Sundays.
