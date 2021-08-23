New Wellingborough housing development to host community fun day

The developers behind a multi-million pound Wellingborough housing development have invited members of the public to a free family fun day.

Glenvale Park developers will host the community fun day in September with music and refreshments for visitors to the new neighbourhood that is taking shape to the north of the town.

The housing estate will eventually provide 3,000 homes, a community hub, two primary schools, a care home, retail space and a 25,000 sq m business park, which could provide up to 3,000 additional jobs once constructed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist's impression of Glenvale Park

Mark Best, director of Northants LLP, said: “Giving back to the local community in ways that can involve local residents and provide fun activities at the same time as supporting local groups and businesses is something we are really keen to deliver while developing Glenvale Park.

"What we do is about so much more than bringing new homes to Wellingborough – we’re also passionate about ensuring that the local community benefits in a variety of ways from our presence in the town.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the development on September 11, we’re sure it’ll be a brilliant day celebrating all things Wellingborough.”

Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Homes, Keepmoat Homes, Lagan Homes and Persimmon Homes are constructing homes on the the green-field site.

Taking place at the development on September 11 between 10am and 4pm, the event is set to help support community groups, businesses and performers who have been particularly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the confirmed attendees are Bewiched Coffee, The Garnet Grenades, singer Dan Hughes and a wide range of Wellingborough sports and community groups.

Visitors will be able to sample locally sourced food and drinks, listen to local bands and take part in wildflower plantings and interactive events. Those who attend the event will also be able to view the development show homes and help local charities with their fundraising efforts.