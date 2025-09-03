New Wellingborough fast food restaurant opening this week hoping to deliver 'healthy, flavourful fast food at truly affordable prices'

Wellingborough High Street is set to welcome a new food brand on Friday (September 5) as Rio’s Piri Piri opens for business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rio’s specialises in menu items such as the piri piri grande burger, chicken and rice, crispy classico fried wings, and piri piri fries.

The Wellingborough spot will fling open its doors at midday on Friday, with the first five customers receiving a gift voucher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Franchise manager, Shahid Sarfraz, said: “Rio’s Piri Piri positions itself as an exciting, up-and-coming fast-casual restaurant chain in the UK, with a foundational focus on mouth-watering grilled Piri Piri chicken. The brand’s vision is to deliver healthy, flavourful fast food at truly affordable prices.

Rio's Piri Piri will open in Wellingborough High Street at midday on Friday. September 5

“The brand emphasises its commitment to fresh, healthy ingredients—from premium chicken to select spices. The menu reflects a global inspiration, drawing inspiration from Portuguese piri piri chicken, to develop “zesty, authentic flavours” that deliver a “beautifully balanced menu” everyone can enjoy.

“Rio’s flavour identity includes a range of marinades and sauces like Mango and Lime, Lemon and Herb, Mild, Hot, Extra Hot, and Extreme Hot—offering customizable spice levels to suit diverse palates.

“More than just chicken, Rio’s Piri Piri offers a family-friendly, informal dining experience—comfortable, attractive, and welcoming environments on the high street where good food meets relaxed affordability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rio’s Piri Piri has proudly grown to 36 operating stores, with over 15 additional locations currently under construction. Even more excitingly, the brand has secured 40 plus signed agreements for future openings, marking a strong pipeline of continued expansion.”

The brand has a ‘vision to reach 60 branches by 2030’, with the Wellingborough location being the third in Northamptonshire, as there are currently two spots in Gold Street and Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

People who attend the opening on September 5 will be treated to an introductory with 50 per cent off in-store on selected items, for a limited time only.