New Wellingborough-based charity hopes to 'turn darkness into light' and help those in need

The Guardian Light Foundation launched this month, a new Wellingborough-based charity which hopes to help vulnerable families.

John Benson is the brains behind the Guardian Light Foundation, and says he wants to make a difference in the local community.

He said: “The Guardian Light Foundation is a social enterprise which was created to help homeless children, teenagers, and struggling single parents in the community.

“We want to raise money to purchase properties to give the children and young teenagers a permanent home and give them hope again.

“Currently we are in the process of spreading awareness and forming partnerships. We want to spread awareness, and let people know we’re here.

“Kids aren’t able to choose where they end up, they’re the next generation, so to preserve the generation I wanted to build a community where they have the freedom to build a future and to dream.”

Based in Wellingborough, its mission is ‘To turn darkness into light by providing homes, skills, and hope to families in crisis.’ The charity is hoping to buy its first property within the next six or seven months, and is looking towards sponsorships and hosting galas and the like as time goes on.

The foundation launched on Sunday, October 12, with values of ‘Openness and Honesty’, ‘Transparency and Accountability’, ‘Compassion in Action’, ‘Listening to Our Community’, and ‘Hope and Light’.

A passage from the charity’s website reads: “We don’t just offer temporary aid — we build pathways to independence. “We believe every person, regardless of their past, deserves a home, hope, and the tools to shape their own destiny. Guardian Light Foundation exists to make that possible, one family, one child, and one community at a time.”

The budding foundation is keen to help those in need, and can be contacted via email at [email protected].