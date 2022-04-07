New visitor centre for Summer Leys beauty spot near Wellingborough

A popular nature reserve in the heart of the Nene Valley has welcomed the latest arrival to the wetlands – a new visitor centre to welcome guests.

Managed by the Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northants (BCN), the new information hub and refreshment kiosk at Summer Leys Nature Reserve, between Wollaston and Great Doddington, will allow staff to offer information to visitors all year round.

Opened in time for the Easter holiday break, the modular centre will be a base for Wildlife Trust BCN staff who will be on hand to lead educational events, crafts and seasonal activities.

Nicole Schreiner - communities and wildlife officer for Summer Leys

Communities and wildlife officers for Summer Leys, Megan Owen and Nicole Schreiner, have welcomed the new facility.

Nicole said: “The visitor centre is about being able to engage with more people. It’s the most popular site we have in Northamptonshire.

"It’s a really good opportunity to talk about nature and protecting the environment.”

The small shop stocks a range of wildlife-related gifts including bug hotels and bird feeders. Activities for children take place all year round – some bookable online – and others on a drop-in basis.

The Summer Leys welcome centre will allow people to learn more about the area

Nicole said: “It’s a really lovely facility. We hope that it will attract people who wouldn’t usually come because now there’s loos and something for children to do.”

Summer Leys reserve attracts many birds due to its position in the country. The ex-gravel pit provides the ideal habitat for wintering birds goosander, wigeon and gadwall as well as large numbers of roosting lapwing and golden plover.

Nicole said: “It’s like a motorway service area. We get many birds that pass by on their way and stop to ‘refuel’.

"It’s a very interesting place. I feel like I have the best job in the world.”

The new centre was officially launched at the start of April

Summer Leys is hosting an 'egg-stremely' educational and fun trail this Easter with visitors able to discover some amazing egg-related facts in return for a prize.

The egg trail takes place daily up to and including Easter Monday, April 18, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Car parking charges now apply at Summer Leys with the site using ANPR cameras.