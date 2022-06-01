New vintage clothes store coming to Corby

Adam Chandler, co-owner of BLOC Vintage, inside the new Corby store

A new vintage clothing store will open its doors in Corby for the first time tomorrow.

BLOC Vintage, in Trevithick Road, are a seller of vintage clothes and accessories dating back to the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

They offer a variety of different brands from Adidas to Umbro in children’s sizes all the way up to XXL and also offer customers the thrill of purchasing a mystery box, which could contain absolutely anything from their website.

BLOC Vintage was founded by Adam Chandler and his girlfriend Emilie Rice in 2014 and was born out of a love for charity shop visits.

Initially they were going to charity shops and selling any bits they found but thousands of items saved later, the passion to keep clothes within the fashion cycle has grown their small business substantially.

Since 2014 they have given more than 150,000 items another chance to be loved and have more than 7,000 unique items in stock with new items being added daily.

Their best customer is Louis Tomlinson from One Direction and they have also sold to Fearne Cotton as well as shipping to Buckingham Palace.

Adam said he thought it’s good to see that with all that money they are still choosing to be sustainable.

Sustainability is a big part of the business as they want to help combat ‘fast fashion’, an industry business model of mass producing clothing at a low cost.

Adam said: “The new generation are shopping more sustainably and what we offer is unique, much better quality and does something to help combat fast fashion.

“People want to stick out and have something original and what we sell, a lot of it you’ll likely never see again [because it’s so rare].”

In store they are making sure to be as eco-friendly as possible, printing all leaflets on recycled paper and only offering receipts via email.

They also offer their own range, BLOC Supplies, which they are looking at making more sustainable as well as upcycling and reworking damaged clothes into new ones.

Visit their website to find out more information.