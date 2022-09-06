New venue for Finedon artist’s creative classes

Melanie Henson is based in Finedon and runs watercolour, collage, drawing and creating workshops to help people of all abilities with their art.

Sadly, Colemans Craft Warehouse where she used to hold the workshops, is closing down due to soaring costs and decreasing footfall, so she is now relocating to her home town where she is continuing her art classes at a different venue.

Her art classes are suitable for artists of all abilities and are kept small to keep the atmosphere friendly and to encourage to help everyone feel welcome when producing their own artwork.

One of Melanie Henson's pieces of artwork

She enjoys using watercolour as her preferred medium of choice but she also likes working and teaching with pencil, something which she demonstrates in her weekly classes.

To attend her art classes, email [email protected] to book a class at Finedon independent Wesleyan church.

Born in South Africa, Melanie moved to the UK in 1994 and has always had a passion for art, inspired by the Drakensberg mountains and landscape in her homeland.

As the years have progressed, she has developed an interest in botanical art.

Melanie has previously been invited by the Royal Horticultural Society to exhibit her work in London where she won a silver medal for her highly detailed watercolour paintings.