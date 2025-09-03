New 'unique' Northamptonshire wedding venue for ‘intimate' marriage ceremonies available from next month

Couples will be able to choose a new 'unique' Northamptonshire wedding venue for ‘intimate' marriage ceremonies from next month.

Fletton House in Oundle will soon be available for ‘intimate ceremonies’ at the venue owned by North Northants Council, to replace nuptials held at the council chamber in Thrapston.

The move from Thrapston to Fletton House in Oundle will take place from October 1, 2025.

Small celebrations such as weddings and civil partnerships, and will be available between 9am to 5pm on Wednesdays, costing £350.

Fletton House, Oundle Photo: Google Maps

The ceremonies are limited to a total of 10 people, and the council believes they offer ‘a cost-effective alternative for those looking to tie the knot on a budget.’

Cllr Kirk Harrison (Reform UK), the council’s executive member for regulatory services, said: "This ceremony is designed for couples who want a meaningful, personal occasion shared only with their closest loved ones. Since its launch in 2023, it has proved to be a popular choice, and we’re delighted to now offer it in the unique setting of Fletton House.

“Whether you’re planning a civil partnership or a marriage, this intimate option provides a simple, family-focused celebration at an affordable price."

The intimate ceremony package includes bespoke ceremony content, choices of readings and additional promises, and music from a pre-set collection or from a personalised playlist.

Fletton House serves as the meeting place for Oundle Town Council, having undergone a £1.2m refit in 2016.

Ceremonies at Fletton House can be booked online here.