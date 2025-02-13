New trees for Amos Lawrence Park as Raunds Town Council takes part in community orchard initiative

New trees have been planted at a Raunds park as part of a ‘fruitful’ opportunity to develop community orchards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raunds Town Council is delighted to be participating in the Coronation Living Heritage Fund tree-planting initiative, thanks to which 15 new fruit and nut trees have recently been planted in Amos Lawrence Park community orchard.

The project, funded through a grant awarded to North Northamptonshire Council, supports the development of community orchards, providing green spaces that benefit both people and wildlife for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trees, which include a mix of traditional and local apple, pear, cherry, plum, quince, and medlar varieties, were sourced from certified fruit-growing nurseries.

Raunds Town Council is proud to participate in the community orchard initiative

These will not only enhance biodiversity in the area but also offer an educational and recreational resource for the Raunds community.

Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of the council’s environment, leisure and recreation committee, said: “This is a truly fruitful opportunity for Raunds.

"The town council is delighted to be part of this fantastic initiative, which will help our local environment thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The addition of these trees to Amos Lawrence Park will provide shade, fresh air, and - eventually – delicious produce for our residents to enjoy.

"We are very grateful to North Northamptonshire Council and the Coronation Living Heritage Fund for making this possible.”

The council encourages residents to visit the orchard and see the positive impact that these new trees have on the local environment.

For more information about this initiative or to get involved in future community planting projects, contact Raunds Town Council.