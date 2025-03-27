New town cemetery in Rushden to be created as town council buys land off Bedford Road

After confirming the purchase of amenity land off Bedford Road, Rushden Town Council is intending to create a new cemetery.

Newton Road Cemetery in Rushden has been used for burials since late 1880, and since 2000 it has been under the management of Rushden Town Council.

Now, the council says it is ‘rapidly reaching full capacity’ so the need for another site has become increasingly apparent.

A council spokesman said: “Primarily, this land will be used to create a new town cemetery.

"Newton Road Cemetery is rapidly reaching full capacity and, as a town council we have a responsibility to provide burial facilities, therefore after lengthy negotiations we have managed to obtain land within Rushden Parish.

"This opportunity allows us to futureproof a significant protected green space and provide much needed cemetery facilities for years to come.”

The land that was purchased is 20 acres in size and located directly behind the Rushden Golf Range.