New Toolstation store opens in Kettering - the second branch in the town
Toolstation will open its second Kettering store tomorrow (Friday, April 12) with the new branch creating six jobs for the local area.
The second store in the town will open in Orion Way and will supply local trade and DIY customers alongside the existing shop on the Telford Way Industrial Estate.
Open seven days a week, the Orion Way branch will welcome customers from 7am tomorrow.
Store Manager Stephen Thompson said: “We are pleased to be opening a second new store in Kettering, helping support local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in the Northamptonshire region. Our knowledgeable team is committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to conquer any job.”
The store will open 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturdays and 9am to 4pm Sundays.
Toolstation is located at Unit 4, Pytchley Business Park, Orion Way, Kettering, NN15 6NP