Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Toolstation will open its second Kettering store tomorrow (Friday, April 12) with the new branch creating six jobs for the local area.

The second store in the town will open in Orion Way and will supply local trade and DIY customers alongside the existing shop on the Telford Way Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open seven days a week, the Orion Way branch will welcome customers from 7am tomorrow.

Toolstation

Store Manager Stephen Thompson said: “We are pleased to be opening a second new store in Kettering, helping support local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in the Northamptonshire region. Our knowledgeable team is committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to conquer any job.”

The store will open 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturdays and 9am to 4pm Sundays.