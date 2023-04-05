A new toilet facility has opened in Corby to support people with disabilities and their carers.

The national Changing Places initiative has seen North Northamptonshire Council open a new refurbished toilet facility at Corby Cube today (April 5).

The aim of the Changing Places initiative is to make public spaces inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities and their carers.

Denise York (left) and Cllr Graham Lawman (Right)

Funded by £330,000 of Government’s Levelling Up fund and further investment from the council’s capital programme, along with the new facility at Corby Cube where the existing disabled toilet has been extended and refurbished, further construction works are due to start at East Carlton Countryside Park later this month to open a Changing Places toilet, with more to follow in other areas across North Northamptonshire.

The new toilet facilities help people who are limited in their mobility and need equipment to assist with this.

It has modern features including a powered height-adjustable changing table, raising and lowering sink, movable ceiling hoist, grab rails, non-slip flooring, privacy screens, an alarm and a large clear space to accommodate wheelchair users and their carers.

Cllr Graham Lawman, executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to complete this project.

The new toilet facility at the Corby Cube

“Changing Places toilets are potentially life-changing large spaces and are accessible for people with limited mobility or specific disabilities and care needs. They make it possible for everyone to enjoy day-to-day activities that we can sometimes take for granted.

“Accessible toilets in public spaces mean everyone can plan visits and enjoy days out without having to worry about toilet breaks and medical needs and building these new Changing Places facilities at attractions such as at Corby Cube, and across the area will benefit many people.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Thanks to our successful bid to secure funding to create these important facilities, it is fantastic to see the first project complete with the opening of the new Changing Places toilet at Corby Cube, with more being planned and installed at popular locations across the area in the coming months.”