Life's Whispers, a new talking therapy hub in Corby, has opened at 7 Odeon Buildings in Stephenson Way.

Life's Whispers was started by Julie Galea in August last year (2022), initially as a grief and bereavement group held in Beanfield Community Centre.

After working 19 years in care, Julie lost her job as a care assistant due to the vaccine requirements in care homes.

Odeon Buildings, Stephenson Way, Corby

Julie’s husband passed away in 2018 to cancer and having previously lost her daughter and son at birth, she realised there wasn't much help for people struggling to cope and move forward in life.

Julie said: “I decided to open and fund myself with no outside assistance, Life's Whispers Talking Therapy Hub. This will cover all sorts of topics and will be a touch point of just being heard and listened to.

“Society nowadays doesn't seem to support our struggles and too often there's nobody to listen, leaving lots feeling isolated and alone.”

According to Julie, funding has been axed for many of the counselling sessions and groups with the ones that are still available having never ending waiting lists.

At Life’s Whispers there will be support groups four days a week which will include support for the loss of both humans and animals.

Life’s Whispers provides tea and coffee in their ‘snug’, a small room that features an L-shaped corner sofa, soft lighting, heaters and headphones to listen to relaxing music.

The snug is where the grief and bereavement group meet and it can also be hired for relaxation sessions for some quiet time and to give yourself some time out of a busy day.

They have an office for consultations and can offer assistance for applying for Lasting Power of Attorney and Probate.

They will also be selling small gifts as well as memory gifts for loved ones that are missed.