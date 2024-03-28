Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Slimming World group is launching on a Sunday on the outskirts of Rushden and Higham Ferrers next month (April).

New consultant Mark Green is launching the group at 9am on Sunday, April 7 in the King Edward Room of the Morrisons Distribution Centre in Crown Way, Rushden.

The new venue is conveniently located near to Rushden Lakes and the A45.

It will be the first Sunday morning group in the district and it is hoped that it will provide an alternative for those who struggle to make weekday meetings.

Mark is hoping he can share his slimming secrets with members to help them shed the pounds and reach their dream weight.

Talking about his own weight loss journey, Mark said: “I joined group as I had been diagnosed with an unusual type of health condition that could result in me needing medication, and I was told that losing some weight would help me.

"I knew that I could lose weight with Slimming World as I had done it before, however once I reached target before I left and then put it all plus more back on.

"This time I was determined to lose it and keep it off for my health.

"My partner was always saying how they wanted to lose weight, which was great as it meant we both had support at home - as someone who didn’t enjoy cooking this support has been invaluable.”

Mark says the support of a group is ‘amazing’ with others around to encourage you and share their own experiences, you learn so much and know you are not alone.

And he added: “The group I attend welcomes everyone and is non-judgmental - this is really important to male members as there is a perception that the group will be full of females and a worry if you will be made to feel welcome?

"How will other members feel about me being there? Will I get that imposter feeling?

"There was no need to worry as there was none of that at Emma’s group, the warm and friendly welcome experienced every week helps us all to stay.

"I know my members will feel the same when attending my new Slimming World group.”

Mark has lost a maximum of 3st 2lbs and been at his target weight since October 12, 2022, which he achieved in 19 weeks.

He’s a diamond target member of Emma’s Wednesday Raunds group and coming up to his second diamond award.

From March 24 to April 13, you can get free membership when you commit to a six or 12-week countdown course at any Slimming World group.

To join the group on a Sunday or for any other joining offers, contact Mark on 07445 592259.

Slimming World currently has other consultant opportunities locally to join their teams across Northamptonshire - to find out more go along to their opportunity event on April 12 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Kettering Holiday Inn Express in Weekly Wood Avenue.