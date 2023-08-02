Ruth and Michael Curtis have taken over the running of Rushden Escape Rooms

A Rushden High Street business has revealed more about the impact of a police raid after it was wrongly believed to be a cannabis farm.

ESC Rushden was subject to a police raid in June after it was suspected to be the site of a ‘professional cannabis cultivation’, and details of why it was inspected have now come to light.

A warrant was issued due to ‘recent numerous high and medium graded intelligence reports’ under the Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

The warrant report highlights the ‘essence’ of the information, saying: "There are reasonable grounds to believe that an offence of cultivation of Class B drugs contrary to Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 because of recent numerous high and medium graded intelligence reports.

"The material sought is relevant and likely to be of substantial value to the investigation.

"I am satisfied that it is necessary and proportionate to grant this warrant because without it there is a substantial risk that the search will be frustrated as entry to the premises will be refused if officers cannot gain immediate entry into both the premises.”

It insisted that the windows of the property were covered, ducting was hanging from the upstairs windows, and extractor fans could be heard in the premises, with a scent of cannabis being evident in the area.

This was ‘indicative of professional cannabis cultivation’, according to the document.

However, Ruth Curtis, manager of Rushden Escape Rooms (formerly ESC Rushden) believes the claims to be ‘grossly incorrect’, noting that there are no extractor fans on the premises, and that the tubing coming out of the windows is actually for small air conditioning units to help keep the upper floor cool.

Multiple cameras on the front and rear were also noted as suspicious, but Ruth insists that the business was advised by police to leave them up as a ‘preventative measure.’

Now, Michael and Ruth Curtis felt the need to step in to form a new company to keep the service in the High Street and saving several jobs.

Michael said: “The cost of the damage has had a significant impact, and left the owners with little option but to close the business.”

Ruth said: "The damage from the raid has come to over £1,000 and this put a lot of pressure on the business.

"ESC Rushden has always been a borderline business when it comes to running costs and in these economic conditions it has been a struggle.

"I nearly lost my job over it, the extra costs meant the business had to go.”

Michael added: “This is a worrying state of affairs.

“In this case the police have not properly checked information anonymously provided to them.

"They have taken it at face value and have nearly put a developing small business out of action."

The clean-up is still ongoing, and it is expected that the business will have to replace the whole front door in order to bring it back up to scratch.

At the time of the raid, Ruth said: “I’m really annoyed. We’re struggling to get back after the effect of Covid and then the cost of living crisis now suddenly we’re hit with a repair bill."

Rushden Escape Rooms LTD officially began its tenure in the High Street today (August 1) after Ruth took on the lease of the building.

She said: “We hope that we can continue to offer a good escape room experience to the residents of the county and beyond and will be looking to develop the business with some new escape rooms at the Rushden site.”

Though the cannabis raid had a detrimental impact on the business, the new owners of the site are seeing the lighter side, and exploring ways to ‘poke fun at the situation.’