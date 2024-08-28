Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre has donated £1,000 to Old Grammarians to be used to purchase new equipment.

The donation from the centre in Wellingborough has been used to acquire essential cricket equipment, including a Bola Column Stand with protection equipment, that can pitch cricket balls at up to 95mph.

Budding batters will benefit with more efficient training sessions more efficiently, and coaches will have an extra level of protection.

Fiona Stevens, marketing and tenant liaison coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre said: "We are delighted to support the Old Grammarians Youth Cricket Club.

"Investing in the youth and promoting sports in our community aligns with our commitment to local development and well-being."

Bosses at the Old Grammarians are pleased with the donation.

Steve Kendall, secretary at Old Grammarians Youth Cricket Club said: "This generous donation from Swansgate Shopping Centre has made a huge difference for our young cricketers.

"The new equipment has already boosted the enthusiasm and confidence of our players."