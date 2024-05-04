BMXer Millie Brooks alongside children from Gretton and villagers cut the ribbon at the new skatepark. Image: Peter Mason Photography

Skateboarders, shredders and bmx’ers in Gretton have a new skatepark and outdoor gym thanks to a £100,000 grant and huge fundraising efforts from local youngsters.

The new facilities were opened at the weekend during an official ceremony.

Young people from the village who campaigned for better facilities were on hand to cut the ribbon alongside BMX rider Millie Brook, international shredder Jay Sweet and members of the Friends of Gretton Recreation Group.

The gym and skatepark were funded by a huge grant from the FCC Communities Foundation as well as additional fundraising in the village. There was also money from UK Shared Prosperity Funding via the North Northants Community Fund, Gretton Parish Council and the Arnold Clark Community Fund.

The new skate park and outdoor gym was built by the local skatepark firm Boardroom, and play equipment specialists Proludic.

Tim Fox, chair of the Friends of Gretton Recreation Ground said: “This vital facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it, as well as the wider Gretton community. We are extremely grateful to FCC Communities Foundation for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, Grant Manager at FCC Communities Foundation said “We are delighted to have supported the parish council in bringing this project to fruition, and it’s great to see the facility officially open. We hope the local community have hours of fun for many years to come and perhaps the skatepark may even inspire the next Olympic champion!”