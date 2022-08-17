New schools for Wellingborough as construction gets under way

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils will be walking into their new schools in 2023 after the ceremony to mark the start of building work on a primary and nursery school on a new Wellingborough estate.

Cllr Valerie Anslow, deputy mayor of Wellingborough, performed the ground breaking task at the Glenvale Park development, which is being built to the north of the town.

As well as the schools, a community centre and children's play area will also be on the site being masterminded by Glenvale Park LLP.

Cllr Valerie Anslow (deputy mayor of Wellingboroug) with Mark Best (director Glenvale LLP) with guests at the ceremony

Cllr Anslow said: “It fills me with tremendous pride to be able to begin these works which will bring additional school places to Wellingborough.

"As a primary schoolteacher for over 30 years, I taught in several schools in the county including two Wellingborough schools not far from here and I know that these new schools on Glenvale Park will be a place of inspiration for future generations.

"Schools are naturally community hubs and these schools on Glenvale Park have been designed not only for children but for the wider community to use.

“The developers have promised to deliver social value to the town. We need the houses being built here to house the families moving to the area. But the social value promised by this developer goes further – it provides opportunities of economic growth, it provides places for social interaction and an environment that develops a sense of wellbeing through green open spaces.”

L-r Cllr Valerie Anslow deputy Mayor of Wellingborough and Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital, managing partners of Glenvale Park LLP

The works comprise a new two-form entry primary school for up to 420 pupils as well as a 75-place nursery and community centre for the 3,000-home estate.

In attendance were members of North Northants Council, Wellingborough Town Council, Homes England and local community groups.

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital, managing partners of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “We’re delighted that the first works have commenced on the two educational facilities at Glenvale Park, marking a significant milestone in the development’s progress as well as delivering on our commitment to generating social value for the Wellingborough area.

“The primary and nursery schools will become a space to learn for children living at Glenvale Park and beyond for many years to come. We’re excited to welcome the first pupils and their families to the schools in 2023.”

A CGI image of the proposed school as part of the Glenvale Park development

The design and delivery of the schools is being led by Kettering-based architects and lead consultants, GSS Architecture with the main construction works by Lindum Group.

Tom Jagger, partner and project architect at GSS Architecture, said: "It's fantastic to see works start on site at Glenvale Park. The new primary school, community centre, nursery and play equipment will provide a key hub for the new community, offering purpose-built facilities that can enable the delivery of excellent learning opportunities for local children and benefit the wider community."

Darren King, managing director at Lindum Group, said: “We have now started working on the primary school and another team from Lindum will start on the nursery in three weeks.

“To secure both contracts for the nursery and primary school will create a unique, but interesting situation for us, in the sense that we will have two separate teams working on projects that are right next to each other.”

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital, managing partners of Glenvale Park LLP