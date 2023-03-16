News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
3 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
4 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
4 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
4 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

New sandy surface installed at Irchester Country Park's play area in time for busy Easter period

Six tonnes of sand was installed

By William Carter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT

As the Easter holidays are fast approaching, Irchester Country Park is making sure to maintain the safety of its playground with fresh sand spread around the area.

Though it depends on usage, the area should be suitable for continued use for around two years, and adheres to a minimum depth to ensure it is as safe as it is fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Woodchips will also be added to other attractions around the space.

Buckets and spades at the ready
Buckets and spades at the ready
Buckets and spades at the ready
Most Popular

Matt Harrel, senior ranger at Irchester Country Park, said: “It’s our first busy time since Christmas.

“All play equipment needs a safe surface.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Irchester Country Park near Wellingborough is a popular attraction for people who want to appreciate the great outdoors, with regular activities like Nature Tots and Wild n Woody helping young people to learn about the wonders of nature.

And with Spring just around the corner, it will give families the perfect opportunity to try out the newly-resurfaced play area.

Wellingborough