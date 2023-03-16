New sandy surface installed at Irchester Country Park's play area in time for busy Easter period
Six tonnes of sand was installed
As the Easter holidays are fast approaching, Irchester Country Park is making sure to maintain the safety of its playground with fresh sand spread around the area.
Though it depends on usage, the area should be suitable for continued use for around two years, and adheres to a minimum depth to ensure it is as safe as it is fun.
Woodchips will also be added to other attractions around the space.
Matt Harrel, senior ranger at Irchester Country Park, said: “It’s our first busy time since Christmas.
“All play equipment needs a safe surface.”
Irchester Country Park near Wellingborough is a popular attraction for people who want to appreciate the great outdoors, with regular activities like Nature Tots and Wild n Woody helping young people to learn about the wonders of nature.
And with Spring just around the corner, it will give families the perfect opportunity to try out the newly-resurfaced play area.