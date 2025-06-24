New Rushden Kwik Fit Centre opens in High Street on former Travis Perkins site

Rushden’s new Kwik Fit Centre has officially opened today (Tuesday, June 24).

The automotive service and repair company has opened its first centre in Rushden and the town mayor, Cllr Gill Mercer, joined manager Adam Sinfield and the team in cutting the ribbon to mark the event.

This Friday and Saturday (June 27/28) will see a range of fun activities to further mark the event.

Those visiting the centre will be able to see if their reflexes match those of a racing driver in Bridgestone’s quick reaction game and also get up close to a NAPA Racing UK car from the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

As well as the chance to win tickets to the BTCC, customers will receive giveaways including caps, drinks bottles and goodie bags, with free food and drinks also available.

In addition, Kwik Fit is offering customers 30 per cent off all products and services bought in the centre over the two days.

The new centre is located at 150 Rushden High Street, on the site which was previously Travis Perkins.

Opening a centre in Rushden means that Kwik Fit customers will no longer have to travel to the company’s operations in Wellingborough for their motoring needs.

The centre, which has undergone a full refurbishment, will provide Kwik Fit’s wide range of products and services including tyres, brakes, servicing and Class 4 and 7 MOTs.

The company has also made a significant investment in providing wheel alignment and calibration services for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Rushden mayor Cllr Gill Mercer said: “I’m delighted to officially welcome Kwik Fit to Rushden and thank Adam and his team for showing me round.

"It’s clear that Kwik Fit has made a significant investment in the new centre and it’s good to see a market leading business commit to the town in this way.

"Their approach shows that they are very confident of the centre’s potential and I am sure Kwik Fit will be a fixture of Rushden for many years to come.”

Adam Sinfield, manager of Kwik Fit Rushden, leads the centre team.

He said: “This is a great new centre in a fantastic location and we would like to thank Cllr Mercer for joining us to cut the ribbon.

"We’ve got lots of celebration events and special offers this Friday and Saturday.

"Whether people want to get up close to a British Touring Car, or simply come to see what services we can provide, we look forward to welcoming the community to our newest centre.

“Anyone visiting us will see the huge investment we’ve made in the very latest equipment, including Hunter laser wheel alignment and ADAS calibration.

"These will help ensure we can support drivers with whatever they need. We look forward to giving Rushden’s drivers peace of mind motoring and helping them keep safe on the road, whatever they are driving and wherever they need to go.”

Call the Rushden team on 01933 421780 or go online at www.kwik-fit.com for more information about the new Kwik Fit Centre.