A new residents' group is being set up in Corby’s Occupation Road that aims to bring the community together to talk about local issues.

They will meet for the first time on Monday, February 26, at 6.30pm at Our Lady’s Catholic Social Club.

The group began setting up following a meeting between Cllr Mark Pengelly and the manager of Our Lady’s Catholic Social Club, Bernard Logue.

Occupation Road, Corby

Cllr Pengelly said: “Bernard asked me to meet with him and a colleague from the diocese who wanted ideas on how to get more people from across all the community using the club, from warm spaces to afternoon teas.

“I mentioned that local residents were concerned about many issues in the area, from potholes to parking, and Bernard agreed on free use of the club and help in setting up and supporting this new group, who will meet for the first time on Monday, February 26, at 6.30pm at the Catholic Club Occupation Road.”

According to Cllr Pengelly, they have already seen lots of interest in this and he has been told by Corby’s Labour Parliamentary candidate, Lee Barron, that he will be in attendance, ‘especially after all the complaints he gets about parking in the area’.

Cllr Pengelly said: “This is the first meeting setting up the group and listening to residents' concerns, and in the future we can ask North Northamptonshire Council officers to attend who deal with roads to buses to housing to planning.”