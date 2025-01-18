New £6,000 fencing for Kettering allotments installed to improve security at Northfield Avenue site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New fencing is being installed at allotments in Kettering to improve security at the site.

Wooden fencing at Northfield Avenue site has been replaced by Kettering Town Council (KTC).

KTC owns the site and has funded the £6,000 project, which has seen 140m of fence replaced as well as the main site gate, to increase security for residents and site users.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, leader of Kettering Town Council, said: “The old fencing at had become unsafe and it was not fit for purpose. We have replaced the wooden fencing with higher, metal panels which not only look better but make the site more secure.”

The old fence at the Northfield Avenue allotments Kettering/Google

Russell Attwood, secretary of Kettering Allotment Association, welcomed the improvement.

He said: “Kettering Allotment Society is very grateful to the town council for their continued support. This fence will be a vast improvement and make our Northfield Avenue site more secure.

“Our Allotment Society is run by volunteers who work hard to find ways to improve our four sites in Kettering. We are very happy with the new fence and appreciate the support of Kettering Town Council.”

Kettering Town Council owns all five allotment sites in town and is responsible for maintaining the areas.

For more information on allotments in Kettering, go to www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/allotments.