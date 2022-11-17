New £25,000 outdoor learning space for Wellingborough primary school has water wall, bike track and den
Pupils at Oakway Academy have been learning through play
Pupils at a Wellingborough primary school have been making the most of their new £25,000 early years outdoor learning space.
Created for children at Oakway Academy, the new facility boasts large climbing apparatus, an outdoor play kitchen, role play den, sand and gravel pit, planting spaces, water wall and a road track for balance bikes.
Built by the team at Creative Play, the new outdoor area will be used by Reception pupils.
The school’s early years lead Vicky Lochridge, said: “The design of our fabulous new outdoor area was motivated by our ambition to provide a safe, challenging and stimulating environment which is responsive to the needs and interests of all children in Reception at Oakway.
"The design has been carefully considered to ensure that it supports the children to develop their physical, social and communication skills through exploratory and imaginative play.”
The early years provision was rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors in April 2019, with the new outdoor learning area giving the children a place to keep active, explore and learn through hands-on experiences.
Applications for Reception places are now open for September 2023 and tours of the school are available at various times throughout the day on November 29.
Principal Claire Byron added: "Please book on one of visits we have arranged for November 29, 2022, and see for yourselves the amazing learning environment and meet the highly skilled early years team who are ready to welcome you to the academy.”