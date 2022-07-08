New Policing Minister role for Johnson loyalist Corby MP Tom Pursglove

MP for Corby Tom Pursglove

MP Tom Pursglove has been given a top role in interim Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s makeshift cabinet.

The Corby PM has previously pledged his full support for Johnson during recent scandals but has remained silent this week over Mr Johnson’s role in giving MP Chris Pincher a deputy chief whip post despite knowing about sexual misconduct allegations – and then telling people he had ‘forgotten’ about them.

It ultimately led to Mr Johnson’s downfall and he announced his intention to resign yesterday (Thursday, June 7) and his intention to stay on as interim PM during the Tory leadership contest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night he announced his temporary cabinet and rewarded Mr Pursglove for his loyalty with a promotion to Policing Minister. He takes on a dual role as Minister of State jointly at the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice

Speaking on social media last night, Mr Pursglove, whose parents have both worked as serving officers, with his mum now in a civilian role with Northamptonshire Police, said: “As the son of two former Northants Police officers, safer streets matter to me. I'm honoured to have been asked to serve as the Policing Minister during this period of transition. We are putting more police officers out on the beat, catching criminals and deterring crime.”

Ardent Bexiteer and former Sir Christopher Hatton School pupil Mr Pursglove has been MP for Corby since 2015. His ascent through the Conservative party has seen him take various roles including vice chairman of the Conservative Party for Youth, assistant government whip and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Immigration, Compliance and Courts.

Despite more than 50 MPs quitting during the early part of this week, Mr Pursglove remained silent, retweeting messages from Home Secretary Priti Patel and from Boris Johnson following his resignation, which thanked the British public for their support.

Meanwhile, Wellingborough MP Peter Bone has been vociferous in his support for Mr Johnson, hopping between television channels to lend his backing. Of Mr Pursglove’s appointment, he said: “An excellent appointment!!

@VotePursglove will deliver for the country . More police out on the beat catching criminals and deterring crime. Well done Tom.”