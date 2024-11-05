Plans have been submitted to convert a former police station into a three-storey block of flats and houses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the Rushden policing property was sold in 2019, many plans have been put forward to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to reimagine the dilapidated site as housing.

Most recently, the authority approved proposals to demolish the building and replace it with five three-storey townhouses in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this new application calls for a three-storey apartment block to be built at the front of the former police station, on the main corner between North Street and Shirley Road.

The former Rushden Police Station was sold in 2019 and has been vacant since. (Image: Harea Homes)

Another two two-bed homes also make up the proposals, tucked away to the rear of the property.

Applicants Harea Homes have stated that the residential development will provide 15 car parking spaces on site, shared between the homes and the seven one-bed flats and four two-beds.

It said that if the plans are approved it will reuse a derelict building that has ‘become an eyesore in the area due to its decay’. It also adds that it removes a potential site where criminals or squatters can hide.

The application was validated by the council at the end of October and the consultation period will run until November 28. You can view the proposals here.