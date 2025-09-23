New parking layouts for Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough Household Waste Recycling Centres

New parking layouts aimed at minimising reversing will be introduced at Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) next month.

The changes coming in October 2025 are part of a wider programme of improvements to make sites ‘safer, more efficient, and easier to use’ brought in by North Northants Council (NNC).

NNC had initially planned to introduce the changes at Kettering HWRC in August, with Rushden and Wellingborough to follow. However, to ensure a ‘consistent experience’ across the area and to ‘avoid confusion’, the decision was made to implement the changes at all three sites at the same time.

George Candler, executive director of place and economy at North Northamptonshire Council said: “We’ve taken great care to ensure these changes are both practical and beneficial. Safety has been a key driver behind the decision to update the parking layouts.

New layouts for Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough Household Waste Recycling Centres/NNC

"At several sites, the current arrangements require frequent reversing, often with limited visibility and minimal physical barriers, which can pose risks to both drivers and pedestrians. “By introducing a layout that’s already working well at Corby and reflects best practice nationally, we’re reducing those risks and making it easier for people to use the sites confidently and efficiently. “Implementing the changes at all three locations at the same time also helps avoid confusion and ensures a consistent experience for everyone. We’re committed to making improvements that genuinely benefit our communities, and we’ll continue to support residents throughout the transition.”

The layout provides two rows of parallel parking with a one-way access lane between them reflecting best practice from across the waste and recycling sector across the UK. Improvements also include enhancing pedestrian safety through clearly marked walkways and crossing points, relocating containers for heavier materials such as plasterboard and hardcore to make them easier to access, and regularly sweeping the site using magnetic rollers to remove metal debris and help protect vehicles.

To support residents during the transition, additional staff will be on hand to direct vehicles, guide users to the correct disposal bays, and help where needed.

These changes follow the NNC’s new contract with HW Martin Waste Ltd which began in April and covers the operation of all four HWRCs in the area. All improvements are included as part of the operator's costs and were included in their proposal.