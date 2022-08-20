Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Own The Court is launching in Corby on August 26

Local netball fans will be lighting up the court at West Glebe as an exciting new netball concept gets off the ground in Corby.

Own The Court is bringing fun, food and entertainment to the court as local organisations team up to show the town just how much fun the sport can be.

England Netball development officer Kelly Thomson, who lives in Corby, is organising the event alongside FlyByBars and Debo Training.

Kelly said: “We have an action-packed evening of netball for all ages happening at West Glebe including a netball tournament, children’s activities, walking netball taster session with food and music in partnership with Street Food Fridays.

"Activities are free and there’ll be donation buckets to raise funds for #BeMoreFab to support Florence Bark and her family on her treatment journey.”

So what’s happening?

Next Friday, August 26, from 4pm to 6pm there’ll be free netball shooting, circuits and match-play at West Glebe Park.

Then from 5pm to 6pm walking netball takes over, with a chance for people who want a slower pace of game to get involved

And from 6pm to 8.30pm there’ll be a netball tournament that can be entered by any teams who want to play!

There’ll be a DJ to keep the tunes flowing, mocktails and soft drinks. Food is available from the Street Food Fridays stalls.

How do I enter the tournament?

You can call Kelly Thomson on 07545 924 954, or email her at [email protected] There’s also a Facebook page. The cost for the tournament is £5 per player.

But isn’t netball just something that’s played in schools?

Absolutely not! England Netball has been running an incredibly successful back-to-netball scheme that’s seen more than 100,000 women get back on the court after a break. The launch of the Netball Superleague in 2005 brought elite netball to TV, with matches screened on Sky Sports. And in 2018, 1.8 million people watched as England Netball took Commonwealth gold.