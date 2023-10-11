New ‘one stop shop’ to help give young people the best start in life launched in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new ‘one stop shop’ for parents and their children to give young people the best start in life has been launched in Wellingborough.

The first North Northamptonshire Family Hub opened its doors with a launch event on September 30 at Penrith Drive Children’s Centre.

The Queensway area was targeted as it ranks the worst in the county for early learning – designated a ‘left behind area’.

The fun day marked the first of what will eventually be four North Northamptonshire Family Hub networks, all of which will be open by summer 2025.

Marking it as a ‘new one stop shop’, North Northants Council (NNC) says the scheme is to offer young people the best start by offering care and education services to children and parents.

Family hubs will provide a wide range of in-person activities from stay and play sessions, breastfeeding support, child development clinics, parenting support sessions, services for young people, as well as online support.

Cllr Scott Edwards, NNC’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “The Family Hub network will use existing children’s centres, libraries, and other venues meaning families have easier access to services near to where they live.”

And he added: "By making it easier for families to access help and advice locally and quickly we hope to be able to support families before situations escalate, ensuring children and families can thrive.”

NNC was one of 75 local authorities to have received a share of the Government's £302M Family Hub and Start for Life fund.

NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: "The Family Hubs will provide services designed to support families with children up to the age of 19-years-old, up to 25 years for those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

"This broad range of provision will ensure as many families as possible have the knowledge, skills, and support to best care for their children, as well as enabling them to look after their own health and well-being.”