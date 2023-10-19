Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new nursery has opened in Corby Old Village a year after one had closed.

Blackberry House Day Nursery & Forest School, which opened last month, is situated at 2, The Nook, Corby, where Rectory Nursery School was once located.

At Blackberry House, bosses say they are deeply committed to fostering a nurturing environment that promotes early childhood development and learning.

They say their team of highly trained professionals are passionate about creating a stimulating and safe space where children can grow, learn, and thrive.

With innovative educational programs, interactive activities, and a focus on holistic development, they believe their nursery will make a positive impact on the lives of families in the community.

They will be launching their baby and toddler group at their new nursery in Corby every Thursday from 10am to 11.30am.

Bradley Hutler, operations director for Blackberry House Day Nursery & Forest School, said: “Each child deserves the best start in early years and our environments play a key role in supporting children’s learning and development across all seven areas of the EYFS, following our Blackberries ethos – ‘To provide inspiring childcare and education, nurturing each child’s qualities and potential’.

“Our nurseries offer parents full-time childcare, an in-house forest school curriculum, a nursery app for day-to-day communication along with flexible, fully funded session options.

“One of our popular options in Corby has been our rota spaces allowing shift workers the flexibility to change their childcare contract monthly depending on their work patterns.”

The opening came one year after the closure of Rectory Nursery School which suddenly closed in September last year (2022).

Parents of children attending the nursery were left ‘devastated’ after being given a month’s notice and being told the school will close.

With Blackberry House Day Nursery having opened on September 4, they now have another option.

Blackberries Childcare began in a home from home environment at Blackberry Farm and their journey continues, delivering childcare in their nursery settings.

Their nursery core values have developed with passion to ensure they offer caring and quality childcare to help all children realise their potential.