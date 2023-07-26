Glenvale Park’s new nursery will open its doors in September, providing 100 places for Wellingborough children as the housing development continues to take shape.

The nursery promises to include ‘impressive spacious rooms filled with natural light with free-flow access to beautifully designed gardens’ as well as an outdoor play park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be overseen by Toad Hall Nursery, a group with 11 locations around the south-east.

The nursery will provide 100 places for two, three, and four-year-old children across Wellingborough

Gail Tanner and Claire French, co-managing directors of Toad Hall Nursery, said: “We believe that Toad Hall Nursery will be a valued asset to residents of Glenvale Park and the surrounding community.

“At our newest branch in Wellingborough, we will be offering a range of activities and learning experiences that are tailored to the needs of each child.

"Our highly qualified and experienced team will provide a safe and nurturing environment that fosters curiosity, creativity, and independence.

“We can’t wait to welcome them in September.”

Glenvale Park nursery, as seen from above

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new housing estate will provide homes for 3,000 new residents in the town with two new educational facilities, including the 420-pupil primary school.

The building, which will accommodate two, three and four-year-old children, is next to the aforementioned primary school in Glenvale Park, a development that North Northamptonshire Council has recommended that Wilby C of E Primary move to after it expressed an interest earlier this month.

Darren King, Lindum Group managing director, said: "It is excellent news that the new nursery being built on Glenvale Park will be opening soon and will provide an important education facility for children in the area.

“We are very happy to be able to play a part in helping to develop and expand this already thriving area.

The nursery opens September 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Projects like this are important to us, allowing the people moving to these areas to have the right provisions available to them.

"It is provisions such as this nursery that turns a development into a community, which is something we are always passionate about.”

Mark Best, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, added: “I can’t wait to see parents and children across the growing Glenvale community enjoy the new nursery when it launches in the coming months.”