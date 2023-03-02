A new not-for-profit restaurant is opening in Corby, with the aim of providing food for families or individuals who are struggling to feed themselves while also minimising wastage and remaining eco friendly.

Soupa Salads CIC, based in The Cons in Cottingham Road, creates warming soups and vibrant healthy salads. They open for the first time on Monday, March 6.

At Soupa Salads, the last hour of service every day will be open to the local homeless community, vulnerable people who struggle on their own, and families who are struggling to feed themselves. The restaurant will offer food for free and a warm space for one hour.

Main photo some of the food at Soupa Salads with inset Soupa Salads logo

This will be done on a referral basis.

Soupa Salads is being run by Shona Lomas, who said: “I run another not-for-profit, so I work with lots of unemployed adults and I think I’ve noticed more and more that a lot of adults who even are in full-time work and earning wages that would be considered a middle wage are still struggling.

“Something I’ve been thinking about doing for a long while was to open a health food restaurant but then tying it in with the not for profit angle.

“So what we’ve done is created the health food side, so it’s soups and salads essentially, everything is fresh and home cooked and that’s going to be sold during the day at affordable prices to the public and each day that we’re open, from 4pm to 5pm, we’ll work with organisations locally who can refer people to us.”

Some of the food at Soupa Salads

Every day there will be two fresh pots of soups made, one of which will be a gluten-free vegetarian option, as well as a salad of the day, already prepared.

They will be working with organisations who are local to Corby and offer support to these groups of people to ensure they are helping those who are genuinely in need.

Soupa Salads are supporting people who use the services provided by the Corby Foodbank, anyone who has a referral/voucher for the food bank can book a table at the restaurant and eat for free.

The space will be available for one hour per day between 4pm and 5pm on a Monday and Friday.

Some of the food at Soupa Salads

Soupa Salads will offer free home cooked food for Corby's homeless community on the days they are open.

They are keen to work with any organisations who support the homeless to arrange the use of the restaurant and book in individuals between the hours of 4pm and 5pm.

You can also register for one of Soupa Salads’ once a month cooking class to offer additional support in keeping your families fed and healthy in these trying times.

Soupa Salads CIC works alongside SBA Project CIC who offer fully funded qualifications for adults.

There is an array of qualifications in subjects that will lead to employment. They can offer you support in building a CV and reaching out to local employers too.