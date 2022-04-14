Northamptonshire Rape Crisis group is starting a new safety campaign called “Shout-Up!” to help staff prevent sexual harassment on nights out.

Funded by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, the programme seeks to upskill workers in the night-time economy to identify sexual harassment and intervene safely.

The training comes ahead of a wider campaign by the Commissioner to target violence against women and girls, which is being launched at the end of the month.

Pictured: Staff at NBs Cocktail Bar and Club wearing their Shout-Up gear

Certification, which lasts for two years with six-monthly assessments, also requires establishments to have a publicly available sexual harassment policy, to implement practices that protect staff and patrons from sexual harassment and have a documented procedure for dealing with incidents.

It is anticipated that The Picturedrome, The Old White Hart, and NB’s in Northampton will be the first of many to fulfil these requirements and declare themselves ‘sexual harassment-free zones’.

Certified “Shout-Up!” venues are expected to train their staff in bystander intervention to protect patrons, write and regularly review policies that prevent sexual harassment on-site and more. A full list of requirements can be read online.

Around 40 individuals have reportedly been through the “rigorous” process so far, with more due to complete it “shortly”.

Commissioner Mold said: “I’m really happy to support in the funding of this Shout-Up! training and it comes ahead of a wider campaign we have coming up that specifically targets and tries to prevent violence against women and girls.

“Sexual harassment has a huge impact on the lives of those who have suffered from it, and as the commissioner I need to ensure we make Northamptonshire as safe as it can be for everyone who lives or works here.

“This training will help hospitality staff to recognise the potential signs and trigger points of sexual harassment, to intervene in a safe manner and offer appropriate support to victims.

"Ultimately, we hope it will help Northampton to provide a safer and more enjoyable night out for everyone.”

Suzy Keeping, director of both The Picturedrome and The Old White Hart Inn said: “We’re thrilled to have our venues be the first to take part in the Shout-Up! campaign.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy of sexual harassment in our venues and are proud to be able to celebrate that by becoming Shout-Up! verified.

“It is so important to us that all our customers and staff come into the venue feeling safe, with nothing else to think about but the great night ahead.

"There is no place in Northampton’s nightlife scene for sexual harassment. Everyone should get on board to show it’s not welcome in this town.”

Dawn Thomas, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Rape Crisis added: “The response to Shout-Up! has been extremely positive with pubs and venues enthusiastic to be involved in the scheme and promote it to others.

“We all want the same thing; that our pubs and clubs are a safe place for everyone to go. Northamptonshire Rape Crisis will be delivering Shout-Up! training to venues across Northampton and Kettering and we hope to roll the scheme out county wide later in the year.”