A mural is currently being completed at Wellingborough’s Embankment after organisers appealed to locals to help prepare the area for the artwork.

The person at the helm of the project is Rob Turner, a Birchington-based artist who specialises in murals, mosaics and sculptures. Volunteers assisted the project during the October half-term by preparing the area and painting the wall white, serving as the blank canvas.

The artwork near the Whitworths Mill and the River Nene, under the A509, is going ahead with the blessing of local authorities and in collaboration with Nenescape, with early indications implying it will be inspired by the local wildlife and rustic, rural areas. The spot was previously subjected to graffiti and neglect, but the mural will look to improve the way it looks for the long-term.

Rob Turner gets to work on the Embankment mural

This keeps up a continued trend of reforming Wellingborough’s walkways as an underpass near Shelley Road, Queensway, and another in Eastfield Park have also been updated and given a makeover. The latter was a community project for local children over the October half-term, and the former was a redecorating of a previous mural, with help from the Wellie Wombles to make the area more pleasant.

The embankment mural is part of Made With Many’s Wellingborough Street Art Trail, which has done well to bring a splash of colour to places that are in need of a reinvention.

More information and updates on the mural can be found by visiting the website madewithmany.org.

Volunteers helped get the wall ready for decoration

