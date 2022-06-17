Boaters using the River Nene will be able to moor at a newly opened pontoon at north Northamptonshire’s leisure and heritage destination, Chester House Estate.

Located on the river near Wellingborough, the mooring has been made possible after collaboration between Nenescape Landscape Partnership, funded through the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Environment Agency.

This mooring represents a river-wide Nenescape initiative, led by the Environment Agency called Enabling Access from Waterway to Land.

Guests testing out the new mooring on the River Nene at Chester House Estate near Wellingborough

This project has also seen improvements to moorings at Alwalton and the development of a partnership website called nenevalley.net, which aims to provide residents and visitors with information about the river and wider Nene Valley.

‘Real labour of love’

Nenescape Chairman, John Griff, said: “Opening this mooring has been a real labour of love for everyone involved. We’ve worked closely with the Environment Agency and all the Nenescape partners over the last couple of years to ensure the impact to the flora and fauna along the river was minimal and the benefits to the community are maximum.”

The lakes on the north of the River Nene are a designated Special Protection Area, due to their important habitats for a variety of internationally protected bird species, there will be continued monitoring at the mooring.

Claire Thirlwall from the NLHF and Norman Robinson from EA cut the ribbon

Ian Bliss, waterways partnerships manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We are delighted to be part of Nenescape. The Environment Agency which manages the River Nene navigation has hugely benefitted from this National Lottery Heritage funded collaborative project which brings together partners from along the River Nene between Northampton and Peterborough to celebrate, protect and conserve the natural and built heritage of the landscape.”

This location was chosen to benefit boaters and the community on and around the river, improve access to other transport links, and increase the use of leisure activities.