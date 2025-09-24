New members welcome at Corby's Grampian Highland Dance School

If you are looking for a fun, energetic and social way to stay active, this dance group could be just what you’re searching for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grampian Highland Dance School in Corby is welcoming new members and this could be your chance to step into the world of Highland Dancing.

Open to boys and girls from age four upwards, with no upper age limit, the school is the ‘perfect place’ for complete beginners and experienced dancers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re looking to learn something new or make lifelong friends, Highland Dancing has something for everyone.

New members are welcome at Corby's Grampian Highland Dance School

Practice takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6pm at the Grampian Club in Patrick Road, Corby.

No experience is required.

It is a fun way to stay active and improve fitness as well as build confidence, teamwork and new friendships.

A spokesman said: “Come dance with us and be part of something truly special.”

For more information or to register your interest contact Marena on 07950 981478 or email [email protected]