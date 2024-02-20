Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough’s Cambridge Street saw the opening of Alberto’s at the Chequers last week, which hopes to bring something new while maintaining the building’s historical feel.

The business has taken over the pub and replaced the drinking den with a Mediterranean restaurant at the site with a menu that takes inspiration from Turkey, Greece and elsewhere.

Mehmet Yetkin is the owner of the new restaurant and is working to keep the building as close to its original looks as possible.

Mehmet (centre) is the new owner of Alberto's at the Chequers

On the opening, he said: “It all went fine, all was good.

"I think what we might find is that we may struggle to change the historical usage of the building. This place was run as a pub only for drinks and snooker, but now it’s all changed and we need to show that.

"I want, personally, to do whatever I can to bring this place back to life. From my point of view, I invested a good chunk of money to lift this business from the grave to this level and I’m still doing it.

“I want it to be successful and small details are part of perfection.”

The Chequers in Cambridge Street

The inside of the premises has been completely redecorated to feature tables, unique decor and a cocktail bar.

Outside, the whole frontage of the building is supported by National Inheritance Trust, with the intention of bringing its original, British architecture back to the town.

Mehmet said: “When we were approached by the previous owner they informed us that outside the tiling has been sponsored by National Heritage Trust.

"They want to bring them all out, redo them all and give the old look back to the Chequers."

Mehmet also owns Alberto’s Italian restaurant in Abington Street, Northampton, and while the premises in Wellingborough has the same name, the cusine is influenced by the wider Mediterranean area rather than just one country.

The building needed significant work, from the rooms upstairs requiring major improvement, to the plumbing and electricity also requiring attention.

Mehmet, who is originally from Turkey and moved to the UK in 2005, added: “It was a very long process towards taking over the business. Everything was running so slow because the building was really old.

“Since we got the place it’s been fully refurbished, there were some parts we weren’t allowed to touch, but the rest changed, from floor to ceiling.

“At some point I was thinking I should go and buy land and build a new one as it would have been easier."

The restaurant is another addition to a town centre that has faced its fair share of problems over the last few years, and Mehmet mentioned how it can affect a new business.

He said: "I know this area can be really nice, mind you Rushden Lakes opened a few years ago, which is good and bad.

"It brings serious value into the area and provides jobs for local people, but it’s drained all the trade from the town centres.

"You can’t just turn your back to it and say ‘oh, the High Street is dying’. It doesn’t matter, it’s your High Street, you still need to look after it.”