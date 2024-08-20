Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earls Barton Medical Centre and Penvale Park Surgery in Northampton are under new management, as Shreeji Medical Centre has announced that it will take on the operations of each service.

The team is led by a partnership between Dr. J.J. Trivedi and Dr. J.S. Trivedi, from the medical practice which is based in Slough, Berkshire.

Dr. J.J. Trivedi said: “We have made significant investments in new equipment, resources, staff and technologies to restore confidence in NHS GP services within the community. The majority of the necessary renovations at both sites are nearing completion, and we are making excellent progress in fully digitalising the practice.

“Our priority is to provide exceptional same-day NHS GP services, and we welcome any new patients who wish to join us on this journey towards delivering exceptional patient care.”

Shreeji Medical Centre in Slough will take on the management of Earls Barton Medical Centre and Penvale Park Surgery

In February, a statement was issued by Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) which noted that ‘a group of experienced GPs’ would take on the management of Earls Barton Medical Centre and Penvale Park Surgery, expected to take place in April.

Now, bosses at Shreeji Medical Centre have confirmed that they have taken over the sites.

Albany House Medical Centre has been acting as the caretaker practice, serving patients while a more long-term provider was found.

In November 2022, a provider was selected to take over the running of the Earls Barton and Northampton surgeries, but was later abandoned due to ‘operational issues’ meaning the service was left without long-term governance.

Northamptonshire ICB noted in February that the process has taken ‘longer than expected’, but the new management aims to reassure patients that it will uphold a high service standard.