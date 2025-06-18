New management at the helm for Northamptonshire pub as it holds exclusive event this weekend

Katie Leeke and her partner Michael Karbowski moved to The Ship Inn, Oundle, with their daughter in March, having spent 13 years previously at the King Alfred's Head in Wantage, Oxfordshire.

And the pub in West Street is having an exclusive event this weekend as the pub embarks on a new era.

Katie told the Northants Telegraph: “The Ship Inn, a beloved historic pub in the heart of Oundle, is setting sail into exciting new waters under dynamic new management.

"With our talented head chef and an ambitious vision for the venue, The Ship Inn is proud to announce a series of exciting updates — beginning with the launch of an exclusive-to-the-area seafood boil event on June 22.

"This brand new dining concept brings a coastal culinary experience right to Northamptonshire.”

A seafood boil is a social dining tradition popular in Southern US and coastal communities where generous portions of shellfish like crab, prawns and mussels, corn, potatoes and sausage are boiled with spices then served by the bucket or spread across the table for communal, hands-on feasting.

Katie said: "Our goal is to breathe new life into The Ship Inn while keeping its warm, welcoming soul intact.

"The seafood boil is just the beginning. We’re passionate about creating unique experiences that Oundle hasn’t seen before.

“The Ship Inn’s menu is evolving to highlight fresh, seasonal dishes with flair — blending tradition and innovation."

Head chef, Gavyn Willimer, is a keen gardener and uses local produce on his menu.

The pub also has a new on-site ice cream shop, offering various flavours and treats for all ages.

And renovation plans are underway to convert the existing function room into a sports and games room to create a lively hub for live matches, pub games and community fun.

Katie added: “We are keen to make the Ship Inn a welcoming social hub for the community, as that's what we have experience in.

"We're putting on comedy nights, bingo nights, sip and paint evenings as well as live local music and live sports.”

The first seafood boil is taking place on Sunday (June 22) and will continue every Sunday throughout the summer.

For more information visit the pub’s Facebook page.

