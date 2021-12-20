New luxury residential home for Corby's Priors Hall estate

Staff at a new Corby care home have welcomed their first resident to the luxury state-of-the-art complex which comes complete with a cinema, hair salon, library and even a bar.

Halcyon Care Home's 66-bed Priors Hall Care Home in Regents Place on the Priors Hall estate is built over three floors with every resident having their own front door to their bedroom and en-suite.

VIP guest the deputy mayor of Corby Tafadzwa Chikotowas joined by Father Christmas, his reindeer and Corby's Deep Roots, Tall Trees Choir providing Christmas songs and carols.

Home manager Preet Hundal said: "I'm excited to be working with the Corby community on events. Our first resident is due to move in on Sunday. We are looking forward to showcasing our new home."

So far 28 members of staff have been recruited, with numbers to double to provide care for residential, dementia, respite and convalescent care.

With underfloor heating, air conditioning, an in-house chef and laundry service, residents have an 'all-inclusive' stay for a fixed fee.

The care home is the latest for Halcyon, which also owns Westhill Park in Kettering and Northampton's Timken Grange.

Cllr Chikoto cut the ribbon after welcoming the staff to the area and wishing them well in the new venture.

