New low-cost takeaway opens in Corby - with all meals under £4
It’s open on Tuesdays from 3pm to 9pm
A new takeaway has opened in Corby with the aim of providing good quality meals at affordable prices.
Corby Low Cost Kitchen is a new food service that runs out of the Irish Centre every Tuesday from 3pm to 9pm,
It’s run by Simon Brunskill, a chef who’s originally from Newcastle but has been in Corby for upwards of 15 years.
Simon came up with the idea after paying a hefty £22 for two children’s meals at a local takeaway.
Simon said: “Right now everyone’s feeling the pinch. Everyone’s looking for savings and to be able to go out and get a meal for four for under a tenner, or go get a takeaway, or have a treat.
"I get takeaways for my family and it’s always £30-£40, it racks up.”
Corby Low Cost Kitchen sells a variety of chicken dishes, pasta dishes, burgers, pies and more including vegan and vegetarian options, all of which can be had for under £4.
Simon is not profiting from the venture and is only covering the costs of running the kitchen.
He said: “It’s making enough money to cover the costs of itself and pay the staff involved.
“I want to keep the prices as low as possible. I don’t want to be profiteering from it.”
It’s eat-in or collection only at the eatery, with no delivery.
On the opening night (November 22) the Irish Centre was packed with hungry customers. Simon sold 93 main meals, as well as sides and children’s meals.
The response so far has been very positive, with many people heading to Facebook to comment on their experience. One person said: “We’ve just had a collection, food is gorgeous! Huge portions and unbelievable value for money. Hats off to you guys, this will be a real help to people who need it. Quality, well balanced meals for such low prices.”
Another said: “Just been to collect food, wow. HUGE portions, great value. Well done to all involved. Great to see and shows great community spirit.”
To find out more about the Corby Low Cost Kitchen visit their Facebook page or the Corby Irish Centre Facebook page.